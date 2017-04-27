Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was out of the classroom and off to the great outdoors for a group of pupils from Parklands Community Primary in Little Sutton.

The youngsters enjoyed an action packed residential trip to the Education Away residential centre near Denbigh in North Wales. The centre is a 16th century converted country home.

The group of 46 children from lower key stage two took part in a variety of outdoor challenges at the adventure centre enjoying activities including orienteering, team games and dam building in a local river.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

The party also visited Denbigh Castle during the trip learning more about its history and about other castles in North Wales.

Sian Baker, educational visits coordinator at the school, said: “It was wonderful to see the children enjoying the natural environment and having such fun outdoors.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

“We are proud that the children were commended on their excellent behaviour by staff at the residential centre.”

Another group of Parklands pupils are now preparing for a residential trip before the end of the school year with year two children visiting the Tattenhall Centre for one night in July.