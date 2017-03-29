Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Little Sutton hairdresser has been named the best colour technician in the north west at a prestigious award ceremony.

Stylist Nicola Johnson scooped the accolade on behalf of popular Ellesmere Port salon Louise Fudge Hair and Beauty on Sunday (March 27).

She attended the regional finals of the English Hair and Beauty Awards in Manchester with salon owner Louise Fudge who contributed to the award.

Louise, who set up the business just 18 months ago, said that the team is ‘completely overwhelmed and overjoyed that our hard work had paid off’.

“Our supporting evidence that we put forward was a team effort, which is why my salon works so well, we are a great team.

“We love doing colour, so this to us was the award of the night.”

She said the Colour Technician of the Year award proves that people do not have to go to a city centre to get expert hair colour.

“I have created an approachable salon, that’s affordable for our clients with a city centre feel but not city centre prices,” she said.

The hair salon was also in the running for north west Hair Salon of the Year 2017, and was listed as one of the ten top salons in the region.

“We will continue to educate and push our creative boundaries, looking after our existing clients and welcoming new clients,” Louise said.

“I’m looking at other business opportunities within my business to bring the very best services to Little Sutton.”

Louise is part of a regeneration advisory group pushing to redevelop and modernise Little Sutton and ‘make it a go-to village once again’

“I urge people to invest in this village. You will be fully supported, the custom and loyalty is there, but they won’t be fooled by sub standards, only the best please.

“Little Sutton is on the up, you could be part of something exciting.”

Louise Fudge was once a member of the glamorous pop trio Supersister who hit the top 20 with their single Coffee in 2000.