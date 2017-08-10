Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity shop that was destroyed by a devastating fire seven months ago will reopen to the public this week.

Age UK on Chester Road, Little Sutton has had to undergo an extensive renovation after arsonists set fire to the shop, destroying all of its stock.

But thanks to an overwhelming response from the local community, who rallied together to raise almost £2,000 for the shop to be renovated, the store is now ready to open its doors to the public once again tomorrow (Friday, August 11).

And local estate agent Gary Wright, who set up a JustGiving page where people could donate towards the renovation - together with members of the local church – will cut the ribbon to officially mark the reopening.

Steve Wooldridge, head of retail operations at Age UK, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the response from the local community and are truly grateful for everyone’s support.

“It has taken a lot of work but we are absolutely delighted to be throwing our doors open to the local community to mark a new chapter for our lovely shop in Little Sutton.

"We can’t wait for local residents to see our beautiful new shop which so many of them have helped us to re-build through their kind donations.

“Age UK’s shops not only provide much needed funds for the charity, but are really important community hubs too.

"We have a long association with the residents of Little Sutton and local people have always been extremely supportive of Age UK, donating fantastic items for us to sell on and volunteering their time in the shop.”

The new store features a brighter layout as well as an exciting range of new items. The charity is hoping it will be a huge success with local shoppers who are looking for a wide range of donated and new items, including clothes, accessories, books and homeware.

A Cheshire police spokesperson said today: "Officers have arrested a 30-year-old man from Middlesbrough in connection with a fire at a charity shop on Chester Road in Ellesmere Port on 3 January. "