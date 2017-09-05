Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A city playgroup provides a calm and welcoming atmosphere, according to Ofsted.

The conclusion was reached at the Little Lache playgroup on Poplar Road by inspector Lauren Parsons who found the group to be ‘Good’.

The playgroup, which provides for children age 2-4, has 34 youngsters on roll. It opened in 1972 and has eight child care staff.

It runs Monday to Friday term time only from 8.55am to 3.15pm Monday to Thursday and until midday on Friday.

Activities undertaken by the inspector included a tour of the areas used for childcare purposes, assessing the impact that the indoor and outdoor activities have on the children’s learning and speaking with staff and children. She also conducted a joint observation with the manager.

Rating all aspects of the group as good, the inspector says children are valued and respected as individuals. They thrive in the care of the enthusiastic staff team who create a very calm and welcoming atmosphere.

The newly appointed manager and deputy manager are ‘passionate’ about their roles and have devised effective plans for the group’s further development.

Staff plan a range of activities for the children who are well behaved.

Staff and leaders have a good knowledge and understanding of child protection and wider safeguarding issues, the inspector believes.

Parents provide positive feedback about how well their children are progressing and staff have a good knowledge of individual children’s interests and how they like to learn.

Children who require extra support make good progress from their starting points.

The youngsters enjoy attending the playgroup and they settle in well as the procedures to help them do so are thorough.

Staff are positive role models for the children who are encouraged to be independent.

They develop a range of skills which helps to prepare them for their future learning and the move on to school.