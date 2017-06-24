Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Following its sold-out first murder mystery in March, the award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich is staging another in its imaginative series of interactive adult events, part of its Series of Unscrupulous Events programme.

Taking place on Friday, July 7 from 7.30-9.30pm, this event is suitable for adults and costs £3 per person. There is free parking. To book call 01606 275066.

This fictional murder mystery is set at the Lion Salt Works in 1818 towards the end of the Salt Tax Era when salt smuggling is rife in Northwich, especially at the Lion Salt Works.

Substantial quantities of salt are disappearing from the works and the Excise office is on to the case. When the weighing officer mysteriously disappears and is finally found murdered, his colleagues are at a loss to explain what has happened.

When it becomes clear everyone at the works is stealing small amounts of salt for their own use, the list of suspects grows. Murder, bribery, missing salt – who is lying and who is the killer?

Visitors cum detectives will be invited to assess the evidence and watch the suspects being interviewed before naming the murderer.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “This is the latest in a series of highly imaginative activities being held at the Lion Salt Works Museum and written and acted by the highly talented members of the Lion Salt Works team.

“Visitors can consider the case against the suspects while enjoyably being introduced to the history of the salt works and to the wider issues about salt taxes, low wages and poor working conditions. This is exactly the sort of event that continues to put the Lion Salt Works on the map as a place to visit.”