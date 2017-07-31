Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bargain retailer Lidl are selling McDonald's style chicken nuggets for just half the price charged by the fast food giant.

The savoury treats, which are said to taste almost exactly the same, even come in a similar style box, but while a packet of nine nuggets from McDonald's will set you back around £3.19, the Lidl version are almost half the price at £1.69 for 10.

The imitation nuggets come with curry and sweet chilli dips and, unlike many supermarket ones, they are chilled not frozen, allowing for less cooking time.



According to the “10 ways to have more money” Facebook page, the golden nuggets taste exactly the same as the famous snack, which could explain why they are selling fast - so you'll need to move quickly!