The upcoming General Election is a ‘huge opportunity’ for Eddisbury voters to change the country’s direction, says the constituency’s Liberal Democrat candidate.

Ian Priestner is encouraging people in Eddisbury to vote for the Liberal Democrats to ‘prevent a hard Brexit and protect the local economy,’ after it was revealed Prime Minister Theresa May will hold a snap election on June 8.

“This election is a huge opportunity for voters in Eddisbury to change the direction of our country and prevent a disastrous hard Brexit,” he told The Chronicle.

“Whether people in Eddisbury voted decisively to remain in the EU or to leave they certainly did not vote for the extreme form of Brexit that Theresa May has imposed on us after being backed by Labour.

“For all those who want to protect our local economy by staying in the Single Market and ensure the people have the final say over what comes next, this is your chance.

“The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government and the only party fighting for a Britain that is open, tolerant and united.”