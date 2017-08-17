Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at The Whitby High School Sixth Form achieved a superb set of results this summer with record numbers of students achieving top grades.

Results across the school in all areas remained high with increases across every grade boundary.

Headteacher at The Whitby High School Bryn Heeley said: “I am extremely pleased with the results gained by our students particularly as there have been so many changes in the examination system that this cohort of students have had to work with.”

In addition to improvements made in key areas, the average point score per pupil has increased by over 23 points whilst students achieving top A*-B grades has improved by 22.5%.

These improvements can be seen across the school data generally.

Mr Heeley added: “The continued focus on the needs of the students at an individual level has continued to be successful and improve the life chances of our young people. Students and staff have worked extremely hard and should celebrate their successes – well done.”

Notable performances at A Level include:

Matthew Lloyd achieved A* A* B in product design, photography and mathematics. He is moving on to pursue industrial design at Loughborough University.

Caitlin Nixon gained A* in geography, A in business and B in economics. She will read geography at the University of Liverpool.

James Howson secured A* A B in government and politics, mathematics and business. He is going to study financial mathematics at Cardiff University.

Megan Woodward will start at the University of Leeds to read french and mathematics having achieved A in french, A in mathematics and B english language.

Tom Brazier achieved A in mathematics, A in chemistry and B in physics. He is going to study mathematics at the University of Manchester.

Other top performances at A Level came from Becky Cowan, Jared Bignell and James Mitchell who all secured A B B grades.

Becky will read biology and psychology at Newcastle University, Jared will study biochemistry and genetics at the University of Nottingham and James will study aerospace engineering at Swansea University.

As well as outstanding A Level results, vocational outcomes were exceptional with the average result a distinction, the highest possible grade.

Ash Crook, Jade Hall and Paige Cole all achieved outstanding double distinction grades along with two Bs at A level.

They are moving on to read law at Aberystwyth, English literature at the University of Chester and sport and exercise science at Liverpool John Moores University respectively.

Alongside achieving a record proportion of top grades, there were many examples of students securing sets of grades representing outstanding progress from GCSE.

Year 13 students achieved 100% pass rate in every subject.

As well as progressing on to higher education, many students have secured places on higher apprenticeship programmes around the North West working with prestigious employers.

Director of Sixth Form Mrs Begbie said: “We are delighted by the tremendous achievements of our students this summer.

“These fantastic results are well-deserved; they are testament to the hard work, resilience and determination of our young people.

“Our students have been supported by our school community, along with parents and carers, to aspire to succeed to highest levels and they should be extremely proud of themselves.

“They have been super role models for our younger students and made really valuable contributions to the life of our school.

“We will really miss them and wish them happiness and success for their futures.”