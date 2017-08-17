Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Upton-by-Chester High School have achieved yet another excellent set of A level results this year.

Overall, 29% of all A Levels gained were A*or A grades, 54% were A* to B and 78% A to C. Furthermore, 47% of students who sat the highly valued Extended Project Qualification gained an A*.

The school has described the results ‘superb’ and well above local and national averages on all measures.

It is also proud to confirm that three students have won places at Oxford and Cambridge and several students will be going on to study medicine.

There have been many personal successes, with numerous students gaining a clutch of the top grades:

Stella Dixon A*, A*, A*, A; Alias Buchanan and Sam Kirkham A*, A*, A*; Emily Pogue and Joe Walker: A*, A*, A*; Laura Williams, Rebecca Clough, Bradley March: A*, A*, A; Maya Williams and David Mansfield: A*, A, A, A; Christopher Graham, Juliana Christianson, Tamsin Fletcher, Scott Forber, Will Hannigan, Christie Lawrence, Jack Wild: A*, A, A; David Baird, Ben Nicholson, Zack Ravetz: A, A, A.

Headteacher Paula Dixon expressed her delight at these results “Once again, our students have excelled. These stunning results are testament to the outstanding hard work and commitment of our staff and students.

“We are extremely proud of all the students and offer them all their very best wishes in their chosen path and look forward to hearing from them as they develop through their careers.”