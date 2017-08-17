Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth formers at the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port celebrated year on year improvement in their exams.

The academy says the teenagers were celebrating another year of improved results with an academy pass rate of 95%.

The majority of students achieved A*/A grades across all level 3 courses and all those who applied to university were successful in being awarded a place.

Outstanding individual performances included Nicholas Jones who achieved distinction* grades in business studies and sports studies and Rhiannon Thomas who gained distinction* grades in business studies and applied science.

Ryan Smith achieved distinction* grades in sports studies, engineering and business studies.

Academy principal Iain Robinson said: “Students have worked very hard to achieve these results.

“We are pleased that the overall academy pass rate is 95% and we have seen an increase in the number of students achieving the higher grades in our level 3 qualifications.

“In BTEC qualifications our students’ average grade is a distinction.

“Congratulations to all our students, those who have successfully achieved the points necessary for university courses in subjects ranging from law to psychology and those who are using qualifications gained at UCEA to embark on careers from teaching to retail management.

“I must thank my colleagues, who, in addition to working with students to achieve excellent results, have also provided exceptional care, guidance and support throughout their studies and supported them to plan for employment or higher education.”