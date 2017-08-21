Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were smiles, hugs and tears of joy at The Catholic High School on A Level results day.

Three students saw straight A* grades on their results sheets. GraceTierney, Arthur Scott and Kasia Nowakowska were rewarded with the best possible grades in a year where many predicted grades would drop with the introduction of the new ‘linear’ A Levels.

Anna Wearden and Hannah Bowen both secured two A* grades.

The top performers at the school this year were:

Kasia Nowakowska, A*, A*, A*

Arthur Scott A*, A*, A*

Grace Tierney A*, A*, A*

Anna Wearden A*, A*, A

Hannah Bowen A*, A*, B

James Guinan A*, A, A

Sam Johnson A*, A, A

Tom Brown A*, A, A, C

Joe Brackenbury A*, A, B

Faye Mauger A*, A, B

Gabriella Barnes A*, A, B

Lizzie Harrison A*, A, B

Joey Xhetani A*, B, B

Jayke Turner A*, C, C

Ben Russell A, A, A

Lydia Robinson A, A, A

Elliott Rooza A, A, B

Orla Sinclair A, A, B

Louie Larsen A, B, B

Both Kasia and Arthur will be reading mathematics next year, while Grace is taking some time out to decide on her route forward through higher education.

James Guinan and Ben Russell will be training as doctors at Leeds and Sheffield, while Gabriella is heading to Oxford University.

Delighted headteacher John Murray said: “The proportion of top A* and A grades went up on last year. The best universities, including Oxford, Durham, Leeds and Edinburgh will benefit from having our students joining them in September.”

Head of Sixth Form Anne Vickers added: “This is a generation of young adults who want to make a difference. They have a strong sense of vocation and they will go on to make the world a better place. We are very proud of each and every one of them.”