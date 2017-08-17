Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

2017 has proved to be another successful year for Tarporley Sixth Form College with 22% of all A Level grades awarded being at the very highest level of A*/A.

The school says it is ‘delighted’ that the majority of students have been placed at their first choice university.

Impressive individual achievements include Eilidh Bodfish (A*, A*, A*, A*), who has been accepted at the University of Cambridge to read natural sciences.

Zakary Buras-Stubbs will read physics with theoretical physics at Imperial College in London following his exceptional achievement of gaining 4 A*.

Attending The London School of Economics is Sarah Stearne (A* A, A with A* EPQ) who will read politics and international relations, while Lizzie Brunt (A*, A*, A) will read geography at Newcastle University. Lucy O’Neill (A, A, A) will study biology, also at University of Bristol. Rachel Overy (A, A, A,) will study physiotherapy at the University of Birmingham; Alex Palmer (A*, A, A, B with an A* in EPQ) will read business management at Lancaster University. Also at Lancaster, Megan Latham (A* A B) will read psychology; Poppi Dickens (A, A, B with an A* EPQ), will study biology at the University of York. Charlotte Thomas-Wood (A*, A, B), will read English and film studies at the University of Exeter. Another notable performance was by Rhys Kelly (A, A, A) who will be taking up a university place following a gap year.

Courses students will be pursuing at university this year include dentistry, engineering, fashion, music, history, primary education, pharmacy, English literature, modern foreign languages, physics, finance and accounting, biomedical sciences, policing and journalism.

Director of sixth form Chris Nuttall said: “As usual, the day has been one of high emotion for us here at school. This has been a delightful year group who have not only developed academically during their time here at Tarporley, but also personally, as individuals.

“Our sixth form students contribute so much to the life of the school and to the local community, and are frequently praised for their mature approach, their teamwork and their leadership. Today is reward for all their hard work, supported by their families and the dedicated staff at the school. I would like to take this opportunity to wish them every success in their next pathway in life. We really will miss them all!”

Tarporley Sixth Form is open to all students with suitable GCSE grades. Although many courses are full, there are some places available for the new academic year; students can register for courses on Thursday, August 24.

Tarporley Sixth Form is also open to students who have not previously attended the school. Students can contact the school on 01829 732558 for more information or email teverton@tarporleyhigh.co.uk.