Sir John Deane’s Sixth Form College in Northwich continues to demonstrate why it is one of the leading sixth form colleges in the country by posting another set of outstanding A Level results.

This week saw just under 1,000 students achieving at least one of the very highest grades of A* or A.

These results were awarded at a time of significant reform to A Level and AS qualifications. However Sir John Deane’s tradition of success continued with a 99% pass rate at A level.

Over one third (34%) of the A Level results were at the top grades (A* or A), which outperforms the national average by 8%.

This level of success allowed students at the Northwich based college to progress onto some of the country’s leading universities.

A delighted Kerry Kirkwood, principal at Sir John Deane’s, said: “The tradition of excellence at Sir John Deane’s continues during changing times and once again our students have achieved outstanding results.

“Throughout their two years they have demonstrated exceptional ambition, resilience and commitment, with the support of our incredible teachers.

“This is what makes our winning formula so unique and why students do even better here. I’d like to offer my warmest congratulations to everyone.”

Sir John Deane’s, which was recently ranked as the second highest achieving sixth form college in the country, is pleased that success is enjoyed by the many and not just the few at the college.

Over 62% of the exam entries were awarded a high grade of A*, A or B. These are the grades that students need to get into the best universities.

An impressive 1,300 students achieved at least one high grade which means 85% of the entire sixth form college experienced high grade success.

There was 100% pass rates in 26 subjects with particularly outstanding results in the so-called facilitating subjects, which are the subjects most valued by the top universities.

In these subjects 43% of the students achieved grades no worse than an A, with mathematics and chemistry having very strong performances.

Other core subjects including the humanities, sciences and languages did particularly well – all significantly above the national average for A* to B grades.

There were some incredible individual successes with 107 students achieving all As and A*s and 19 students gaining three A*s or better, including departing head boy and Sir John Deane’s 2017 Saner Award winner, Thomas Marquand (St Nicholas RC High School) who achieved five A*s and Dominic Green (Middlewich High School) who achieved four A*s.

