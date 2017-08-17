Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Girls at The Queen’s School are celebrating another outstanding year of A Level results with one fifth of all grades achieved at A*.

Despite the new more robust linear examinations, grades were up across the board with 20% of examinations passed at A*, 58% at A*- A and 87% at A*-B.

The school maintained its 100% pass rate.

Headmistress Sarah Clark said: “These grades are without doubt down to the hard work of the girls over the past two years and the dedication of our teachers.

“Three quarters of this year’s cohort outperformed their academic predictions which are set when the girls start Year 12 and based on independent tests. This is hugely positive for our pupils and demonstrates how we as a school add value to the outcomes of even the brightest pupils.

“Particularly pleasing for me was the school’s 88% A*-A pass rate for the EPQ, which - from September - will form an integral part of the new Queen’s School Baccalaureate sixth form curriculum.

“Our sixth form experience has been designed holistically to enable girls to achieve the best academic results possible for them, all the while preparing them to shine at university and in the world of work.”

A Level results day at The Queen's School:

This year 82% of pupils will be heading to their first choice university with 94% of them studying at either Oxford or Cambridge, Russell Group or Times Top 20 institutions.

Subjects include medicine, veterinary science, history, languages, economics, engineering, mathematics, politics, business, zoology, classical studies, geography,

marine biology, civil engineering, psychology, english, biochemistry, law, PPE and biology.

Congratulations go to the following girls who achieved at least 2 A*/A grades: Georgina Alexander (A*A*A), Zara Arshad Roberts (AAA), Isabel Capewell (A*AB),

Esther Cho (A*AA), Darcie Cochrane (AAA), Louise Crook (Pre-U Distinction 2, A, B), Georgina Elliot (A*AB), Charlotte Enevoldson (A*A*AA), Florence Gibbons (AAB), Emma Hartell (AAB), Olivia Jones (AAA), Stella Kiselyova (A*AA), Lucy Lee (A*AB), Deeksha Palepu (A*AB), Georgina Roberts (A*A*A), Ella Samuel (Pre-U Distinction 1, A*, B), Amrita Singh (A*AB), Cat Sutton (AABC), Danielle Tongue (A*AA), Natasha Williams (AAB).