Upper sixth leavers at The King’s School are again celebrating impressive A Level results as they await final confirmation of their university places.

Their university offers include 85% to one of the Russell Group Universities, five to study medicine and dentistry and four (now confirmed) places to study at Oxford and Cambridge.

Just under 70% of all students achieved three A Levels graded A*- B.

Three students received three A* grades: James Hughes, Wilf Le Brocq and Matt Williams.

Four more leavers achieved four A Levels graded A*/A: Jack Hodgkinson (2 A* and 2 A) (Oxford), Gunchit Sharma (4 A), Yuxin Shi (2 A* and 2 A) and Zack Soutter (2 A* and 2 A).

A further 21 students gained 3 A*/ A grades: Robert Alderson, Kiera Barry, James Evans, Matteo Foglio, Harry Halewood, Rebecca Hatton (Cambridge), Euan Hay and Max Holland, Megan Jones, Megan Kendall, Joseph Langley, Emilia Lipton, Simon Parker, Reya Patil, Anna Plunkett, Edward Ramsey, Barnaby Rule, Shun Sato, Emily Scott, Fraser Smellie and Robert Way.

Eighty-six per cent of all the grades achieved by the upper sixth students at King’s were graded A*/B and 98% were graded A*/C. 89% of the girls’ grades were A*/B.

Headmaster Chris Ramsey said: “I want to congratulate every single sixth former on their fine achievement which reflects their hard work and commitment.

“I also want to thank their teachers who have supported them throughout their A level studies and in many cases the new A Level specifications.

“The students are going on to study at some of the top universities and courses in the country and I am always thrilled to see the hugely diverse range of courses they have chosen, reflecting their wide interests.

“I wish them every success as they leave King’s today. I hope the foundation and values King’s has given them will serve them well for the rest of their careers and their lives.”