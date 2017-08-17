Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at Helsby High School have celebrated a bumper crop of outstanding A-level results again this year.

A total of 28 students achieved at least one A* grade or the equivalent, with an overall pass rate of 99%.

In addition, 15 BTEC engineering and IT students who achieved 30 Distinction* grades between them.

There were many outstanding individual results to celebrate, including Jack Handley, who achieved 3A* grades and will now study international business at Leeds University and Jodie Read with 2A* and an A who now looks forward to studying psychology in education at York.

Ben Cartwright, Thomas Coupe, Luke Frewin, Isaac Howarth, Adam Johnson and Oli Legg each achieved 3 Distinction * grades and will be moving onto university courses and modern apprenticeships.

The school has wished all its students who have worked so hard to achieve such an excellent set of results every success with their future endeavours.

Headteacher John Dowler has paid tribute to the dedication and exceptional achievements of students.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to congratulate the young people from Helsby High School for, yet another, admirable set of A-Level exam results in 2017.

“Students of all abilities have made excellent progress during their time in the sixth form.

“We are very pleased with the successes of all students, which are a reflection of their hard work and commitment, as well as the dedication of our staff and the support of their families.

“Some students have achieved an exceptional set of grades and we are thrilled that so many Helsby students realise their full potential in our sixth form.

“Our young people have contributed so much to the school during their time with us and I am sure that they will use their wide range of skills and qualifications to achieve further success in the future.”