Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upper sixth pupils at The Grange School in Hartford were celebrating yet another terrific performance at A level, maintaining its position as a high achieving school.

An impressive 100% pass rate was achieved from this year’s cohort, with 81% gaining a grade B or above and over half (55%) achieving nothing lower than an A grade in all of their subjects.

Students have been successful in gaining places on a diverse range of courses including medicine, textile design and engineering in many of the top universities across the UK, along with all applicants to Oxbridge admirably securing their place.

The chemists were not to be outdone this year with all students all achieving no lower than a B grade, of which 85% achieved an A*/A in the subject.

(Image: UGC)

A fitting recognition for the continued pursuit of excellence retiring head of chemistry Carl Howe has given to his pupils after dedicating 20 years of teaching at The Grange School.

Headteacher Debbie Leonard said: “The leaving Year 13 students have consistently showed their dedication to not only their studies, but in their generous contributions to the whole breadth of life within The Grange community.

“The results reward the commitment and determination they and their teachers have shown to making the very best of their ability. We are incredibly proud of their success!”