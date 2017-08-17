Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A record number of sixth-form students at Ellesmere Port Catholic High School are heading to their first choice university.

The Capenhurst Lane, Whitby school says three-quarters of all entries resulted in a grade C or above.

It said results were ‘once again outstanding’ in the languages department with 75% of pupils achieving an A grade under the guidance of subject leader Lou Della-Rocca.

Gemma Hudson was awarded an A* in fine art, an A in English language and a B in English literature.

Eleanor Ainsworth also secured an A* in art with Bs in English language and history. She goes on to read history at Leeds Beckett University.

Michael Murray received As in English language and ICT and a B in drama which gained him a place at the prestigious East 15 acting school in London while Matthew Drake received As in English language and general studies and a B in English literature. He goes to Essex University to study linguistics.

Head of sixth form Lorraine Wilson said: “I am delighted that so many of our pupils have been accepted into their first choice universities, colleges or apprenticeships. This is the deserved reward for seven years of outstanding commitment from this group of students.”

Headteacher Caroline Vile commented: “I would like to congratulate all who collected their results today, I am very pleased that the hard work of both students and staff has paid off.”