Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students and staff at Christleton Sixth Form are once again celebrating after receiving another excellent set of results in this year’s A Level examinations, with a 98.5% success rate across all 30 A Level subjects taught.

Over 65% of the 133 students taking A levels achieved one or more A*-B grades, with 11 students gaining at least three grade As. Overall, 47% of all grades were A*-B.

After many months of hard studying and weeks of nervous anticipation, it was a day of happiness for the sixth form students for whom today marked their first step on the way to university life, full-time employment, apprenticeship or internship.

Many students were delighted that they have been successful in their applications to prestigious Russell Group universities and will be taking up new challenges at institutions around the country.

Students enjoying exceptional success at A Level include: Freya McConnell (A*A*A*A*A*), Will Lannin (A*A*A*A*), Finlay Wojtan (A*A*A), Adam Stanworth (A*A*A), Katie Barker (A*AA), Jason Field (A*AA), Dominika Sadczuk (A*AA), Billy Walsh (A*AA) and Olivia Wood (AAA).

At the end of his first full year as head of Christleton Sixth Form, Mike Cosstick was glowing in his praise for the students’ achievements.

He said: “It was fantastic to see so many happy faces as our students opened their results!

“We had high hopes for this year group and this excellent set of results has more than met them. All young people today are under tremendous pressure to perform and such results can only be achieved by hard work and a really strong positive mental attitude and resilience.

“Our students have been a pleasure to work with during their time with us and have consistently contributed a great deal to the everyday life of the school; today is the real reward for all of their efforts to be the very best they can be.”

Headteacher Damian Stenhouse added: “I really couldn’t be more proud. As result of the combination of continued hard work by our students, great teaching and strong support from parents, I am so pleased that so many of our students have achieved what they deserved to.

“On behalf of all of us connected to the school, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate each and every one of them on their considerable achievements.

“A large number of our students have once again secured places at prestigious universities or jobs with reputable companies. We wish them happy and successful futures.”