10.10am Michael Green

Message from the Pru

Simon Moffatt, human resources director at Prudential’s UK insurance business, said: “It’s an exciting day for students as they get their much-awaited A-Level results. Once the initial excitement has died down, the big question for many is what to do next. The good news is that there is a variety of career paths available and, for school leavers who perhaps don’t want to go to university, we would encourage them to consider the growing number and levels of apprenticeships which are now available across many different sectors.

“Our research has found that unfortunately there is still a misconception among many school leavers that apprenticeship programmes are only available in ‘traditional’ industries like those involving manual labour, or health and childcare.



“No-one should miss out on an opportunity to further their career, education or training because of myths and misunderstandings. Schools and employers need to work together to show students to get the message to students that apprenticeship opportunities now exist across 170 different industries in the UK, including large multi-national organisations like Prudential.”

