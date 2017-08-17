Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bishop Heber High School is celebrating record results this year.

Sixty-one per cent of A Level grades awarded were A*-B and 80% of A-level grades achieved at A*-C.

Many students will now be taking up their places at universities across the country or in apprenticeship schemes, whilst others will be entering employment or taking gap years abroad.

Performance across all subjects was impressive, but of particular note are art, French, geography, maths, further maths, government and politics, religious studies and sociology where over 75% of all grades achieved were A*-B.

The performance of the following students is particularly noteworthy: Millie Thompson (Farndon) achieved three A*s and one A and will be studying architecture at Bath. William Farr (Malpas) successfully gained one A* and four A and will study law at Durham, while Rhian Barton (Farndon) with one A* and three A will be studying chemical engineering at Leeds.

Other impressive results were achieved by Charlie Colville (Tattenhall) who achieved three A*s and will be going on to study history of art at Warwick.

Kieran Rose (Farndon) also gained A*, A, A securing a place to study chemical engineering at Loughborough.

A considerable number of students also achieved impressive results gaining A*, A, B. Lillie Ford (Malpas) will study architecture at Bath, Luke Perry (Farndon) will be studying civil and architectural engineering at Bath, Benjamin Ross (Farndon) will be studying chemical engineering at Newcastle, Daniel Smith (Tarporley) will be studying economics and finance at Exeter and Tom Weaver (Malpas) will be studying English language and linguistics at Sheffield.

Delighted headteacher David Curry said: “We are extremely pleased that so many of our students achieved their expected places at a wide range of universities. Students have once again secured places at top/prestigious universities such as Oxford, Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Durham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and Warwick, amongst others.

“These achievements demonstrate yet again that the school continues to provide high quality education to students across Cheshire and the wider area, and more importantly, that students feel challenged and supported to achieve their very best.

“Finally, I am sure that the students would also wish me to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the teaching and support staff at Heber who work tirelessly to help students achieve the best results they can.

“I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of all my colleagues and Governors at Heber to wish all ‘Leavers’ our best wishes for the future – please keep in touch.”

Director of Sixth Form Simon Woodward added: “I am extremely proud of the effort our students have made during their time in the Sixth Form.

“The success of our students is testament to their hard work and dedication. It is undoubtedly a product of the excellent working relationships between staff and students, alongside the tenacity and resilience our students have shown in their pursuit of their chosen next steps. We wish all our students continued success with every endeavour in the future.”