Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Independent school Abbey Gate College is celebrating another fantastic year of A Level results .

Students from the Chester-based school are celebrating after 64% of them achieved grades A* to B in their chosen subjects, with almost half of all students achieving A* to B in all their chosen subjects.

The co-educational college announced a 100% pass rate for all 40 students.

Notable successes include James Ayshford who will now study geography at St Andrews University. Oscar Patton will read English and history at York University and Toby Stanford will study music at Manchester University. All three students achieved straight A* grades in all subjects.

Zoe Green and Sophie Bell also excelled in their chosen subjects, with Zoe going on to do a degree level apprenticeship with KPMG based at the University of Birmingham after earning two A*s and one A, and Sophie achieved one A* and two As, enabling her to go on to study psychology at Leeds University from September.

Andrew Ayshford acquired one A* and two As and will study International Disaster Management and Humanitarian Response at Manchester University from September 2018. Sarah Brattel achieved three As and will read Biology at York University.

Headteacher Tracy Pollard said: “As a school, we are extremely proud of the results the students have achieved again this year at A Level.

“Every student has worked incredibly hard and their results are a credit to their determination and dedication to their studies. The unswerving commitment from the teaching staff has again been outstanding and they have worked tirelessly to ensure all students achieved their personal best.”