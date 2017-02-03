Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gloomy set of stats has revealed that residents of Cheshire West and Chester are slightly less happy than the national average.

Life satisfaction and feelings of self worth are also lower than the majority of Brits – but despite that, they are less affected by anxiety.

The Office of National Statistics has compared the personal wellbeing of people from each UK local authority since 2011.

Figures for the year October 2015 to September 2016 were recently published, and the borough’s stats make for grim reading.

Dawn Snape, Quality of Life at the Office for National Statistics, said: “We have seen personal well-being improving on a UK-wide basis over the past five years.

“But today’s data paints a richer picture, enabling people to explore what’s been happening in their local area.

“This will help individuals, communities and local authorities to look at well-being locally alongside other traditional measures of progress.”

During the analysis a large random sample of adults from across the UK were asked four personal wellbeing questions.

They were told to give an answer between zero and ten, with zero meaning ‘not at all’ and ten meaning ‘completely’.

When asked: ‘Overall, how satisfied are you with your life nowadays?’ those surveyed in the area responded with an average of 7.6.

This compares to a national average of 7.65 - and a national high of 8.39 in Mid and East Antrim in Northern Island.

Asked ‘Overall, to what extent do you feel the things you do in your life are worthwhile?’ the borough’s residents responded with 7.80.

This is 0.04 lower than the national average of 7.84. The lowest in the UK is in Gravesham, Gravesend with a score of 7.26.

Responding to the question ‘Overall, how happy did you feel yesterday?’ residents in Cheshire West and Chester gave a mark of 7.43 compared to a national average of 7.48.

The happiest place in the whole of the UK is Na h-Eileanan Siar in the Outer Hebrides, with Islington, London, rated as the least happy place.

And finally they gave a score of 2.81 when asked ‘Overall, how anxious did you feel yesterday?’ compared to a national average of 2.9.

According to the Office of National Statistics previous research has shown health, relationships and employment are all factors that matter to personal well-being.

It also revealed that those aged 65 to 79 tended to report the highest levels of personal wellbeing, while 45 to 59-year-olds reported the lowest.

For a more in depth look at the recent statistics visit www.ons.gov.uk