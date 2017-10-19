Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

LEGO Education has donated around 20,000 starter kits to Cheshire West and Chester Council for distribution to local children.

The packs have gone to CWaC’s integrated early support and fostering and adoption services who will be giving them to families in Cheshire West.

There are two different kits, designed to make learning fun for children aged seven. Youngsters will be able to create a small story or get involved with short activities to develop maths skills.

Councillor Nicole Meardon, cabinet member for children and families, said: “We are delighted to receive the kits and would like to thank LEGO Education for their generous donation. We will be distributing the packs to local children and families who work with our integrated early support service, children’s social care and fostering and adoption team.

“Our first priority in our ‘Council Plan - Helping the Borough to Thrive’ is to ensure our children, families and young people get the best start in life. The kits will encourage children to think creatively and reason systematically, making learning inspiring and engaging.”

Simon Davenport, senior manager, LEGO Education, said: “We have been working with teachers and educational specialists for more than 37 years to help make learning fun.

"We believe that expanding knowledge and building skills will create active, collaborative, lifelong learners. Together with educators we aim to enable every student to succeed in education and be prepared for future life challenges.”

LEGO enthusiasts can also visit Chester Market where they can check out a scale model of Chester city centre made out of thousands of the plastic bricks by a local resident. Donations are requested to support the Samaritans.

Likewise a model of Chester Cathedral is being created within the nave of the cathedral made from LEGO bricks in an initiative by the education and fundraising departments. Every £1 donation entitles the visitor to one brick to build on to the model with all funds raised to support the Chester Cathedral Education Trust.