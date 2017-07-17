Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to five collapses per day are being linked to psychoactive substance misuse in Chester.

Concerns around a growing number of incidents have prompted a partnership approach in tackling the issue which is mainly affecting the homeless community.

The highly addictive drugs, which are extremely dangerous, are commonly sold as Spice, Black Mamba and Mandown.

Known as so-called legal highs, it was previously revealed the substances may have led to a number of people ending up in hospital and possibly one death.

Police in the city received 41 reports relating to psychoactive substance misuse between April 1 and June 30 this year, with between four to five collapses a day in recent weeks.

Now Cheshire West and Chester Council is working with police, local health partners and charities including Turning Point, who run the substance misuse service.

Deputy council leader Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “In light of the recent increase in incidents within the city, the council and its partners have already increased the number of drop-in sessions they provide to support our more vulnerable residents, and are in the process of developing leaflets offering advice on how to stay safe and seek help.

“We have increased the intensive outreach work to ensure those who could benefit from help know of the support available to them. We are working with Turning Point, Chester Aid to the Homeless, Foundation Enterprises North West and the police to do this.”

It became illegal to deal or make psychoactive substances from May last year. A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) in Chester city centre means it is illegal to take the drugs within a defined area.

Chief Inspector Mike Evans, Chester Local Policing Commander, commented: “In the past three months we have seen more than 40 reports relating to psychoactive substances. The number of collapses in recent weeks shows that these are really harmful substances, so we are working hard with our key partners to try to tackle the issue. Nobody can ever be sure what is in these substances, which makes them even more dangerous as there is no way of telling how your body will react.

“I would ask anyone with any information regarding where these substances are being sold to contact us via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Cllr Robert Bisset, CEO of Chester Aid to the Homeless (CATH), said: “The increase in new psychoactive substance misuse in Chester is concerning and I’m pleased that we are all coming together to tackle this for the benefit of some of our most vulnerable people.

“After more than two decades working in the homeless sector this is one of the biggest issues affecting rough sleepers that I’ve seen and they need to know that support is available.”

A spokesperson for Foundation Enterprises North West (FENW), the commissioned provider for rough sleepers and homeless people, said: “We recognise the growing challenges that new psychoactive substances bring both nationally and regionally to our customer group.

“As an organisation we have invested heavily in health and wellbeing initiatives to provide more education, assessment and treatment pathways.

"We look forwards to continuing and growing this investment to ensure individuals are effectively supported and that we can play a key part in local partnerships to tackle this issue.”