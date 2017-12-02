Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lawyer from Little Neston is targeting her next challenge after raising £5,000 through a gruelling bike ride.

Helen Watson, a partner and head of employment law at legal firm Aaron & Partners, which has offices locally in Chester, took on a 400-mile bike ride across Brazil in aid of two charities

With a passion for fundraising Helen was supporting the causes said to be close to her heart. She described the ride as her toughest challenge yet, taking six days to cover the trek and having to contend with temperatures of up to 37 degrees C.

The legal expert, who is also chairman of the Institute of Directors, North Wales, was joined by a group of 40 other women for the challenge which saw her complete the entire ride on a mountain bike.

She took in the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio, the Amazon rainforest and some of Brazil’s most rugged but stunning coastlines as Helen and the team battled through the humid conditions.

(Image: UGC TCH)

She’ll now split her fundraising total between Wirral-based children’s charity Claire House Hospice and Women V Cancer, a fundraising partnership between Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust.

Helen said: “It was an incredible challenge for us all but one that was ultimately so rewarding. The terrain was often difficult and Brazil was extremely hilly but the views and the sights were spectacular and really worth the pain to see them.

“The cycle up the dusty hills to see Christ the Redeemer was tough but undoubtedly one of the most magical moments of the trip.”

She added: “One of my fondest memories was the incredible, loud music that was played everywhere we went. It sounded like a mixture of Bob Marley and Meatloaf. It gave us a brilliant and memorable soundtrack to the trip.

“The most important thing though is that we have raised a lot of money for two fantastic charities. Both are very important to me personally and I’m really proud to have been able to help them and support the wonderful work they both do.”

Helen’s latest challenge follows on from several marathons, half marathons and other bike treks in recent years which have seen her cycle across India, Cuba, Vietnam and Cambodia. She first embarked on her fundraising efforts for Women V Cancer in memory of a close friend who died from ovarian cancer back in 2011.

Claire House Hospice also benefits from Helen’s endeavours and she’s supported the charity for more than 10 years as a long-standing board member and latterly chairman.

“I love these challenges and we’re raising so much money for fantastic causes so there’s no way I’ll be stopping now. We’re already planning what we can do next,” she said. To sponsor Helen, visit her Just Giving page: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/helen-watson35.