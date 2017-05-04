Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everything is coming together for a fabulous Essar Chester 2017 Half Marathon on Sunday, May 21 – and it’s not too late to enter!

But there are only a few places left so don’t miss out.

The first Chester Half Marathon took place in 1982 – and it’s just been getting better every year.

Chester is a fast course – the race record is 1:02:21 – which offers fully closed roads, six drink stations, 600 volunteers, 15 pace runners, live music on route and an iconic city centre finish.

View our gallery of pictures from last year's event:

If you’re not race fit, you can still enjoy all that great race day atmosphere by joining a team of volunteers – and give something back to the sport you love.

You’ll get a Crew Technical T-shirt, a goody bag, make new friends and leave with great memories – some say it’s more fun than running the race!

Visit www.activeleisureevents.co.uk to enter the race to to register to volunteer.