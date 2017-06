Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barrier repairs on the M53 southbound are expected to last well into the afternoon after a lorry crashed into the central reservation at around 6am today (June 22).

One lane will remain closed while the repairs are made on the southbound carriageway near junction 11.

Traffic information site Inrix says the work is predicted to take 'some time'.

The lane closure is causing delays, but traffic is reported to be coping well.