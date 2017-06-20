Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

​Lustful lovers are said to have been using the Countess of Chester Country Park for cheeky romps.

The brazen exhibitionists have also been leaving various forms of underwear strewn around the park, but The Land Trust is keen to reassure users of the park that it is still a safe place to visit.

A member of the public posted on a Chester dog-walking page that they had seen a couple engaging in sexual activity in the bushes while out with their dog, and there have been a number of reports of people finding knickers and bras in the park.

Situation being monitored

A Land Trust spokesperson confirmed they had received a 'small number' of reports of suspected activity by park users and said they were doing all they could to monitor the situation.

"During the recent hot weather, a small number of instances of suspected sexual activity have been reported by users of the park," they said.

"We would like to reassure visitors that we will monitor the situation and act accordingly to prevent anti-social behaviour to ensure that the park remains a safe place.

"We work to ensure that our parks are safe places and would encourage members of the public to report their concerns directly to the park ranger or the Land Trust at enquiries@thelandtrust.org.uk / 01925 852003.

We have contacted Cheshire police for comment.

