A Manchester City councillor of 11 years’ standing has been revealed as Labour’s candidate for Weaver Vale.

Mike Amesbury will fight sitting Conservative MP Graham Evans in next month’s General Election.

Announcing his candidacy, the active trade unionist – who was a convenor for Unison working with careers services in his native Manchester – declared that residents of Weaver Vale need someone who will ‘put them first’.

Mr Amesbury is a former parliamentary adviser to Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner MP and campaign adviser for Labour’s candidate for Metro Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Speaking after his selection, he said: “I am delighted to have been selected for such a crucial seat in this coming general election.

“My wife Amanda is from Runcorn so I have been traveling to the area to visit family for the past 21 years.

“I relish this opportunity to take the fight to the Tories and stand up for Frodsham, Helsby, Northwich, and Runcorn.

“This Tory government has overseen the biggest cuts to our public services in a generation.

“The NHS and social care is in crisis, our schools are struggling under the weight of the budget cuts and cuts to police budgets are putting our safety at risk. People here in Weaver Vale need a local representative that will put them first.

“That’s the message that I will be taking out to the people of Weaver Vale over the coming weeks and I look forward to getting the campaign started.”