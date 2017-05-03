Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Labour Party has chosen Cathy Reynolds as their parliamentary candidate for Eddisbury to face off against incumbent Tory MP Antoinette Sandbach in next month’s General Election.

Ms Reynolds, who is a Malpas resident and has lived in the constituency for more than 30 years, has served the community for most of her adult life as a former employee of Cheshire County Council, as a parish councillor, a school governor, and most recently as chair of the local NHS Patient Participation Group in Malpas.

Speaking after her selection, Cathy said: “This election is about so much more than previous elections. It speaks to our place in the world; whether we see ourselves as a more open, tolerant and free society, or a closed and fearful one.

“Theresa May’s vision of Brexit has left Eddisbury with so many unanswered questions, from how our manufacturing base in Winsford will be protected, to how we can ensure our rural communities have a sustainable future.

“My priorities will be to protect jobs and livelihoods, whilst securing the investment in infrastructure we need.

“Winsford desperately needs better links to the M6 to fulfil its full potential and drive forward the regeneration, and our rural communities need superfast broadband and 4G mobile signal to allow businesses to be competitive and communities not to be left behind.”

Ms Reynolds criticised the Conservatives’ use of Brexit as cover for a ‘damaging domestic agenda’.

She continued: “The Tories proposed National Funding Formula and the decision not to increase pupil funding in line with inflation will be hugely damaging to our schools.

“The Winsford Academy could see cuts of up to £479,536 by 2019, whilst for Bishop Heber High School in Malpas it’s an eye-watering £572,763.

“Whilst cuts to our health service see the West Cheshire Clinical Commissioning Group having to find £12.75 million savings over the coming year and East Cheshire having to find £9.66 million savings.

“It is simply unacceptable for the Tories to try to use Brexit as a way of avoiding any kind of scrutiny over the damage they’re doing to our schools and our health service.”