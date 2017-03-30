Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Doughnut retailer Krispy Kreme is having to change its name in the UK 14 years after launching in the UK - because British people have trouble pronouncing it.

The confusion is also causing problems when people come to tag the brand on social media as they don't know how to spell it correctly.

From today (Thursday March 30), shops in the UK will be known as 'Krispy Cream' to avoid the issue of Brits not knowing whether to pronounce 'Kreme' as 'cream' or the more French-sounding 'crème'.

But the pronunciation of the brand isn’t the only problem for the former Krispy Kreme Ltd.

Since 2015, there have been over 30,000 independent tagged posts on social media spelling Krispy Kreme incorrectly.

The company said after 'much consideration' Krispy Kreme has taken the decision to re-brand in the UK and distance the UK franchise from its US counterpart.

Charlotte Roberts, Head of Marketing said: “The company re-brand is a strategic decision made in acknowledgement that our UK customers have struggled with the pronunciation of ‘Kreme’ (said ‘cream’) since our launch into the UK in 2003.

"We hope that the re-brand will settle any confusion as to both the pronunciation and spelling of the name for our customers.”

“We want to reassure our loyal fans that the quality of our doughnuts will remain of the highest standard and in line with original recipe that our founder Vernon Rudolph made famous almost 80 years ago.”

Keeping the original trademarked bowtie logo, Krispy Cream UK will begin to roll out the new branding to its UK stores immediately.

The Shannon Corner store, based in South London, was the first in the UK to implement the change with a complete store re-brand and roll out of new doughnut boxes available from today.

There will be a transition period whilst new branding is activated in the remaining 90 stores and 700 cabinets within retail partners.