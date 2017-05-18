Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Election night promises to be a long one as we wait on results once the polls close across the UK.

Propped up by coffee and chocolate, anyone wanting to get the voting verdicts live will need to be awake in the early hours of June 9.

Cheshire West and Chester Council say they expect Chester and Eddisbury will be declared first.

This will be followed by Ellesmere Port and Neston as well as Weaver Vale.

If all goes smoothly we could know the results in all four Cheshire West constituencies by 5.30am.

Of course a close result and a recount such as Chris Matheson's win in Chester in 2015 could change all of this.

(Photo: Ian Cooper)

Once polling stations shut at 10pm on June 8, ballot boxes will be taken to their respective counts.

But before the papers can be officially tallied they need to be verified which will take at least a few hours.

Even if the counters are on the top of their game we are not likely to beat Sunderland South, who announced by 10.48pm in 2015.

The full information for each of our constituencies is below:

City of Chester

Verification expected to finish by 1.45am. Declaration of result at about 4.30am.

The count is taking place at the Northgate Arena.

Eddisbury

(Photo: Carmella De Lucia)

Verification expected to finish by 1.45am. Declaration of result at about 4.30am.

The count is taking place at the Lifestyle Centre in Winsford.

Ellesmere Port and Neston

Verification expected to finish by 2am. Declaration of result at about 5am.

The count is taking place at the Ellesmere Port Civic Hall.

Weaver Vale

(Photo: Frances Barrett)

Verification expected to finish by 2am. Declaration of result at about 5am.

The count is taking place at Memorial Court in Northwich.

