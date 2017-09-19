Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police had to taser a knifeman who was high on cocaine and lager for his own safety because he feared there were demons in his flat.

Carl Casimiro, 30, dialled 999 at 2am on September 3 from his home in Saltney.

Mold Crown Court heard how he was shouting and screaming at a police operator but when officers arrived he did not believe that they were real, reports our sister paper the Daily Post.

Prosecutor Jim Neary told the court officers went to his then flat at Ty Beaumaris on Cwrt y Terfyn, while he was still on the phone to an emergency services operator and could could see some 16 empty lager bottles around him.

Casimiro was shouting and screaming down the phone and was holding a knife, Mr Neary said.

The court heard how he was “foaming at the mouth and sweating profusely” and then started jumping at a window ledge while still holding a knife.

Police officers trained in the use of tasers said he appeared completely oblivious to his surroundings.

They decided to taser him but even when he was restrained officers described him as “extremely strong and aggressive,” the prosecutor added.

He was handcuffed and taken to the police station.

Casimiro, now said to be living in Runcorn, told the court after taking alcohol and cocaine, he had suffered a psychotic episode.

He believed there were demons in his house, that he was in danger and that he would be abducted.

He admitted an affray charge.

Victoria Evans, defending, said that a drugs rehabilitation course would be appropriate for her client.

District Judge Gwyn Jones adjourned sentence until Thursday at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court so that an assessment for a drug rehabilitation order could be carried out in Cheshire.

But he said that all sentencing options including committal to the crown court would remain open.

The judge had planned to sentence him in a week’s time at Mold but Casimiro said he was going on holiday to Switzerland.