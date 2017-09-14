Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kinnerton Youth Theatre are looking for a piece of the action with their latest production of a musical classic.

The group will be staging Bugsy Malone at Kinnerton Village Hall on Friday and Saturday (September 15-16) in a show which is directed by 22-year-old Jordan Barnes who embarked on the project during the summer holidays after completing his HND in technical theatre.

With 20 children, one technician and a lot of motivation, the group are presenting Bugsy Malone, based on the hit film from the 1970s.

Jordan said: “Its been a fantastic experience to direct a full musical show with a group of truly wonderful kids, their motivation, positive attitude and commitment to the show has really helped ease the process.

“It’s been a massive challenge directing the show and transforming the village hall into a mini theatre for the week but I don’t regret any of it, the buzz of seeing everything come together is amazing and who doesn’t love a good show?”

Bugsy Malone is a gangster musical where all the cast are played by children and adults don’t exist in their world. Instead of bullets the gangsters use splurge covering the victims in cream.

Performance start at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm. Ticket prices £8 and £6 available from 07717119393 or pay on the door.