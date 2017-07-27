Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsley Players have enjoyed a record-breaking year at the annual Cheshire Theatre Guild Awards.

The group received nominations in six categories and walked away with three trophies.

For the second year running, the players have been awarded the James Tait Award for best musical – this time for A Mouse’s Tale, written by musical director Arnold Ashbrook and directed by Lynn Pegler.

Fifteen-year-old Catrin Jones was named Most Promising Youngster in a Senior Production for her roles in The Grand Gesture and A Mouse’s Tale and a special Adjudicators’ Award was presented to Kingsley Players for a “bold and innovative season of theatre”.

The judges said they were particularly impressed by the ‘buzz’ of all the productions and the group’s ability to convert Kingsley Community Centre into a welcoming and vibrant theatre.

Kingsley Players chairman Colin Smith said: “The adjudicators were very complimentary about all our nominees and our ability to put on such a variety of challenging productions in the community centre without a permanent stage.

“Everyone involved including costume, lighting and sound, set design as well as directing and acting got a mention and the evening culminated in Kingsley Players being awarded the Adjudicators’ Award for a bold and innovative season of theatre.

“Congratulations to everyone involved and a big thank you to all our loyal supporters.”

Also nominated were Jake Powell for best director of a youth production, Fantastic Mr Fox for best lighting and sound, Some of My Best Friends Are Women for best set and A Mouse’s Tale for best costume.