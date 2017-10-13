Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsley Players return to the stage from October 18-21 with the heart-warming World War Two drama Goodnight Mr Tom.

Originally a novel by Michelle Magorian, the uplifting story about a shy, young evacuee from London was made into a highly acclaimed film in 1998, starring John Thaw as the recluse Tom Oakley.

This stage version by David Woods is equally compelling and features a talented local cast including Dylan White as Mr Tom and 11-year-old Matthew Betteridge as young William Beech.

They are supported by 14 adults and children who play a range of roles from William’s disturbed mother to vicars, nurses, school children and air raid wardens.

The story traces the relationship between the grumpy recluse, Tom Oakley, who reluctantly accepts young William into his home at the outbreak of war. Their blossoming friendship is cruelly interrupted when the boy is summoned back to London by his mother.

(Image: UGC)

When his letters go unanswered, Mr Tom decides to brave the blitz to rescue his young friend from potential disaster.

Laura Williams, a regular actor with Kingsley Players, is making her directorial debut with this production, in a joint venture with award winning director Malcolm Barker.

Goodnight Mr Tom will play for five performances at Kingsley Community Centre, from Wednesday, October 18–Saturday, October 21 at 7.30pm, including a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £7/£8, with £5 concessions available on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday matinee. Book in advance through the website www.kingsleyplayers.co.uk or by ringing the box office on 07724 892154.