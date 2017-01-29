Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Third-year students at The King’s School Chester have raced through to the F1 in Schools national finals.

Team Phoenix, made up of Mansi Gupta, Thomas Flattery, Owen Reynolds, Oliver Whittlestone, Freya Walsh and Luke Mulholland won the regional finals at Jaguar Halewood, which means they will now compete at the UK National Finals at Silverstone in March.

The team also won trophies for best team identity and fastest car.

F1 in Schools, the Formula 1 supported global Stem challenge, is an education programme for nine-19 year olds.

The King’s School has incorporated F1 in Schools into their curriculum for design students thanks to the sponsorship of the Cheshire-based Apple Aviation Group, which provides a range of aircraft maintenance services to airline, plus aircraft and engine manufacturers and owners across the UK and worldwide.