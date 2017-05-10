Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former patient has joined the campaign to raise funds to replace a kidney dialysis machine that was bought by the charity Countess of Chester Hospital Charity six years ago.

Christy Millar, 31, received kidney dialysis three times per week on the renal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital for four years.

Christy was just 21 when she suffered a burst appendix which caused septicaemia blood poisoning and damage to her kidneys.

This then left Christy needing lifesaving dialysis three times per week. After eight years she was fortunate to receive a kidney transplant.

Christy has been busy since receiving her new kidney by travelling the globe and is also in the process of writing a book about her experience as a kidney transplant patient before and after and her travels.

She remembers the gruelling visits to the unit with mixed feelings as the dialysis itself is very draining and life restricting but the friendships that form between patient and renal unit staff are deep and heartfelt,

Christy said, “Although I now have a wonderful new kidney called ‘Betty’ I do like to pop in from time to time to catch up with the friends that supported me whilst I was a patient on the unit.”

The Countess Charity are aiming to raise enough funds to replace two of the 21 machines on the unit.

The dialysis machines are used constantly, one machine usually dialyzing two of the 68 renal patients’ blood per day, each patient attends the unit three times per week.

The machines only have a lifespan of approximately seven years and this is why the charity have taken on the quest to raise £28,000 to replace two of the machines that are coming to the end of their cycle.

Community fundraiser Angie Lopez said: “Anyone wishing to support the Renal Unit kidney dialysis appeal by making a donation or offering help at one of the many fundraising events planned please call FR office on 01244 366240. We also have some fun events that people can get involved with. I look forward to hearing from you.”