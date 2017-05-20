Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mum and dad of Kevin Whyman said they are 'extremely proud' of their son who 'achieved more in his short life than most of us would in several lifetimes'.

Chester-born Mr Whyman passed away when his plane crashed at CarFest at Oulton Park on August 1, 2015.

Touching tributes continue to be paid to the father-of-two, who was just 39.

A jury returned a verdict of accidental death after a two-day inquest at Warrington Town Hall on May 18-19.

His parents Robin and Pat Whyman, who were at the hearing, said the past 21 months had been 'extremely difficult'.

They said: "Kevin is sorely missed by his parents, wife, sister, brother-in-law and grandchildren here in the UK, and by his aunt and her Canadian family.

"Numerous tributes have been paid to him by a wide range of his former friends and colleagues, several of whom have commented that they have never known anyone else with such energy and zest for life, nor with so much ability to make the most of any opportunity.

"He was invariably welcomed as the life and soul of any gathering, has been referred to as a legend, a hero and an inspiration to others, and a kind and talented man who has been an honour and a privilege to have known."

A former King's School pupil, Mr Whyman was a two-time winner of the boat race during his time studying economics at Cambridge University.

After serving in the RAF, the 39-year-old returned to a career in finance and worked his way up to be a managing director at Credit Suisse.

In his spare time he still enjoyed flying with the Gnat Display Team.

Mr Whyman's parents said: "He has achieved more in his short life than most of us would in several lifetimes.

"Although ambitious and driven, he also had a humble side, with the ability to temper his successes by being a loyal, considerate and generous friend. He was also a keen supporter of charitable causes."

"He has influenced many people in various walks of life, becoming almost a household name in the very different worlds of rowing, finance and aviation, and will be fondly remembered.

"Latterly his great enjoyments in life were his young family and his passion for aerobatic flying."

(Photo: Gnat Display Team)

An Air Accidents Investigation Branch report into Mr Whyman's crash recommended a number of safety changes to prevent a similar accident.

These include an amendment on ‘minimum aerobatic heights for pilots of high performance jet aircraft’ and more stringent medical examinations for pilots.

Robin and Pat Whyman added: "We hope that his legacy will live on, not only as a source of inspiration to others, but also to serve as an example of what it is possible to achieve through hard work, dedication, application and perseverance.

"As his parents, we have been extremely proud of his achievements, and although we miss him greatly, we have very many happy memories of his short lifetime upon which to reflect."