‘Only Kevin Whyman could say what happened’ during the plane crash at Carfest which killed him, a coroner said.

Chester -born Mr Whyman, 39, had been faced with a ‘critical situation’ before his jet went out of control.

The aircraft came down a mile north of Oulton Park race circuit on August 1, 2015.

A jury returned a verdict of accidental death after a two-day inquest at Warrington Town Hall over May 18-19.

Coroner Alan Moore said: “In this tragic case only Kevin Whyman could say what happened and he hasn’t had a voice in this inquest for obvious reasons.”

Mr Whyman was performing back-to-back aileron rolls, known as twinkle rolls, during his show at Carfest North with the Gnat Display Team.

During the second roll, the nose of his Folland Gnat plane dipped.

Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) senior inspector Geraint Herbert said they ‘could not explain’ why this happened.

He said: “Kevin was faced with a startlingly critical situation.”

The pilot correctly tried to reverse the role, but then an ‘inappropriately timed’ input to the jet’s pitch caused it to ‘fall out of control’ and accelerated its descent.

Mr Herbert told the inquest ‘the pilot’s experience and currency (the amount of time flying the specific aircraft) were considered to be 'contributory factors’ in the crash.

The former King’s School pupil did not try to eject.

Mr Whyman had 418 hours of flight time as a pilot in command, which put him in the Civil Aviation Authority’s ‘intermediate’ category and close to the top category of ‘experienced’ which starts at 450 hours.

He had over 200 hours flying the Gnat under his belt.

But an AAIB report into the crash released last year said Mr Whyman more recently had a ‘low average annual flying rate’ of 12 hours over the previous five years.

No problems had been reported with the Gnat before its final flight.

The plane was severely damaged in the crash which made it difficult to determine if there had been a fault with the aircraft and the onboard camera recordings could not be salvaged.

AAIB senior inspector Peter Coombs said: “I can’t rule out failure of the aircraft but I can’t see a failure which would account for the way it was behaving.”

While serving in the RAF, Mr Whyman was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome in 2000.

This condition can cause the heart to beat much faster for a short time, but his father told the jury his son had not complained about it since then.

Again AAIB inspectors said they could not rule this out as a factor, but there was nothing which pointed to it in the way the plane was flown up until impact.

Cheshire Police found there was ‘no evidence of foul play’ surrounding the death. A toxicologist found no substances in his body. His medical cause of death was listed as multiple injuries.

After leaving King’s, Mr Whyman went on to study economics at Cambridge University and was two-time winning cox in the Boat Race.

He served in the RAF before returning to a career in finance but never gave up flying.

At the time of his death the 39-year-old was living in London working as a managing director at Credit Suisse.

He is survived by his wife Alexandra and their children.