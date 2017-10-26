Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An inspirational school girl from Kelsall received a special medal from dance troupe Diversity’s Ashley Banjo for her epic 1,200-mile charity cycle ride.

The 11-year-old Tarporley High School student Erin Spray was among 24 youngsters from across the UK recognised by the British Citizen Youth Awards for their extraordinary contribution to society, charities and good causes.

She received her medal at the Palace of Westminster last Thursday (October 19) in a initiative backed by Specsavers.

Inspired by her 19-year-old cousin who suffers from anorexia, Erin decided to cycle the length of Britain from Lands’ End to John O’Groats over the summer to raise funds for mental illness charity Young Minds.

She generated an impressive £5,400 for the charity, which is committed to improving the emotional and mental health of children and young people.

One of the youngest people to complete the trip, Erin did several practice rides of around 50 miles before embarking on the mammoth journey on which she was accompanied by proud dad Chris.

He said: “Erin came up to me and said she wanted to do a cycle ride from Lands’ End to John O’Groats for charity to support her cousin. Normally I would have said you’re off your rocker but in the end we decided to do it together.

"I’m part of British Cycling and what was lovely was that lots of people heard about what we were doing through the website and decided to join us for parts of it or even put us up for the night. So we’ve been able to meet lots of new friends along the way.”

Erin, whose mum and older sister Ella, 13, stayed at home, told The Chronicle: “I like cycling and I wanted to do something this year.”

She admitted it was ‘quite hard at times’ but she enjoyed meeting other cyclists and loved the Scottish scenery.

Mum Bethany said: “It’s a lot doing it for a couple of days but keeping going for 20 days! I’m very proud of her. She was very determined and resilient especially when the weather wasn’t great and the terrain can be challenging.”

Erin received her BCyA medal from Ashley Banjo, creative director and lead dancer of Diversity, whose dance troupe won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Ashley said: “I am honoured to be able to play a part of the British Citizen Youth Awards in October at the Palace of Westminster. What a fantastic way to recognise these young people that have made a difference to their communities up and down the UK. These inspirational young people are making a difference and encouraging other young people to do the same.”

Julie Griffiths, store director of Specsavers Chester, commented: “As a partner of the BCyA, it is always uplifting to hear about the amazing and selfless acts performed by youngsters both within our community and across the UK.

‘Whether it be raising money for charity or helping those in need, we want to grow awareness of these achievements and inspire the next generation of children to make a similar positive impact on society.”

If you wish to sponsor Erin then you can do so by clicking on this link.