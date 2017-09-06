Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum and dad are so proud of their 11-year-old daughter who cycled almost 1,200 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats while raising £5,000-plus for a charity close to her heart.

Erin Spray, from Kelsall , who started at Tarporley High School this week, had the idea of going on a long cycle ride over the summer holidays.

But she also wanted to support her 19-year-old cousin who suffers from anorexia by fund-raising for a mental health charity.

Dad Chris, who accompanied Erin on the trip, explained: “We finished on Sunday after Erin had cycled 1,881km and scaled the equivalent of Everest two-and-a-half times and in just 20 days.

“Back in the spring she asked me if we could go on a long bike ride in the summer and that she had a book about Land's End to John O’Groats. I wasn’t sure she was serious about this but after she set up a charity page for Young Minds, a mental health charity for young people, it seems that she was definitely dragging me along!

“She is one of the youngest women to ever complete Land’s End to John O’Groats and in so doing she has raised over £5,000 for this cause which is close to her heart. Her cousin suffers from anorexia and is receiving care in Glasgow, 400 miles from her family home because no beds are available locally.”

Chris, who described Erin as ‘my little hero’ because of her incredible determination, said people followed their progress through a tracker with many cyclists joining them on the route, while others offered a bed for the night.

“We were accompanied by many riders and clubs from all over Britain in this challenge, the level of support was amazing. It really brought home just how wonderful people can be when they get together in a good cause,” added Chris, who watched his daughter develop as a person as she met different people along the way.

Erin, whose mum and older sister Ella, 13, stayed at home, told The Chronicle: “I like cycling and I wanted to do something this year and my dad suggested this.”

She admitted it was ‘quite hard at times’ but she enjoyed meeting other cyclists. And she loved the Scottish scenery.

Mum Bethany said: “ It’s a lot doing it for a couple of days but keeping going for 20 days! I’m very proud of her. She was very determined and resilient especially when the weather wasn’t great and the terrain can be challenging.”

If you wish to sponsor Erin then you can do so by clicking on this link.