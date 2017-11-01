Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kelsall adventure and fundraiser Alex Staniforth attended the Pride of Britain awards in London on Monday night (October 30) after being chosen as ITV’s regional Fundraiser of the Year.

Alex, 22 has already attempted to reach the peak of Everest twice, only to be thwarted by Mother Nature in the shape of avalanches, the second of which two years ago killed three of his colleagues.

During the summer he completed Climb The UK, a 5000 mile journey to the highest point of all 100 UK counties by bicycle, foot and kayak in 72 days, the fastest time ever, for Young Minds UK and so far has raised over £20,000 for the charity.

Alex, who unfortunately didn’t win an award on the night, said: “I was hugely proud to represent the North West for ‘ITV Fundraiser of the Year’ against 16 other regional finalists.

“The night was unforgettable – it was quite surreal to walk the red carpet with Paul Hollywood and have Prince William walking straight past me and mum! Although disappointed not to win overall, being in the most inspirational room in Britain with remarkable people was a huge privilege and has inspired me to do so much.

“I owe a huge thankyou to the local people who have been part of this journey and supported all of my fundraising so generously to help change lives.

“Next month I will be attempting a 24-hour cycle from Kelsall to Edinburgh to try and hit my £25,000 target for mental health charity Young Minds UK (£1,000 to go).”

The awards will be televised on ITV next Tuesday (November 7).