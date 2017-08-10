Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North West is to sponsor the hugely popular Kelsall Beer Festival for the third year in a row.
The developer will be one of the main sponsors of the event with the cash boost of £1,000 being used to fund the print of the programmes, beer tokens and tickets.
Alan Durbin and Roger Ellis from Kelsall Beer Festival said: “It’s great that Taylor Wimpey has agreed – once again – to be a part of our beer festival. This year’s promises to be the best event yet and expect that many people within the community will turn out to enjoy what is a key date in the village calendar.
“We welcome donations – big or small – from supporters and Taylor Wimpey’s generous contribution makes a big difference”
Kelsall Beer Festival will take place on November 10 and 11 at Kelsall Community Centre.
Head of sales at Taylor Wimpey North West Stuart Craig said: “With our Applewood Green development situated in the heart of the close-knit community of Kelsall, we absolutely wanted to be a part of this year’s beer festival.
“This continues to be a fantastically well-attended event among local residents, including some home owners on the development, and we cannot wait for the festivities.”