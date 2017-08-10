Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Homebuilder Taylor Wimpey North West is to sponsor the hugely popular Kelsall Beer Festival for the third year in a row.

The developer will be one of the main sponsors of the event with the cash boost of £1,000 being used to fund the print of the programmes, beer tokens and tickets.

Alan Durbin and Roger Ellis from Kelsall Beer Festival said: “It’s great that Taylor Wimpey has agreed – once again – to be a part of our beer festival. This year’s promises to be the best event yet and expect that many people within the community will turn out to enjoy what is a key date in the village calendar.

“We welcome donations – big or small – from supporters and Taylor Wimpey’s generous contribution makes a big difference”

Kelsall Beer Festival will take place on November 10 and 11 at Kelsall Community Centre.

Head of sales at Taylor Wimpey North West Stuart Craig said: “With our Applewood Green development situated in the heart of the close-knit community of Kelsall, we absolutely wanted to be a part of this year’s beer festival.

“This continues to be a fantastically well-attended event among local residents, including some home owners on the development, and we cannot wait for the festivities.”