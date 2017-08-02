Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The 22-year-old international adventurer and Everest avalanche survivor Alex Staniforth has completed his mammoth Climb the UK challenge.

Alex, from Kelsall, has climbed the highest peak in all 100 counties of the UK over the past 10 weeks raising more than £20,000 for the mental health charity, Young Minds UK.

The final leg of the challenge was Moel Famau in North Wales where he was greeted by about 100 family menbers, friends and supporters.

Alex, who suffers from mental health issues himself including an eating disorder, depression and anxiety, began the challenge in May on Shining Tor in Cheshire.

(Image: UGC)

Since then he’s climbed the equivalent of Mount Everest 13.2 times and cycled nearly 4,800 miles, walked 484 miles on foot and even kayaked eight kilometres to the Isle of Wight.

He said: “The last 72 hours have completely drained me physically and mentally but on Sunday on Moel Famau was the culmination of all that effort over the past 10 weeks and it was worth every mile. I couldn’t ask for anything more.

There’ve been lots highs and lows on Climb the UK and on my penultimate day I was utterly exhausted, with 107 miles cycling and Snowdon on just 2.5 hours sleep.

“But the final summit was my Everest summit day - I’m feeling on top of the world.”

Alex has smashed his target of £10,000 and so far has raised over £20,000 for Young Minds UK, supporting young people with mental illness.

“A big thanks for all the Chronicle readers who’ve been so generous to my Climb the UK target. The big message to everyone is that we’re standing up to mental illness and together we can climb ANY mountain.”

To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/climbtheuk