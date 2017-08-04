Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Justin Madders MP is holding his fourth ‘Ellesmere Port giving day’ on Saturday (August 5).

He will be collecting donations of tinned and dried goods outside ASDA in the town in aid of West Cheshire Foodbank to help replenish their stocks.

On previous collection days the people of Ellesmere Port have been extremely generous and last August donated 314kg of food and personal hygiene items.

Justin said: “Thanks to Ellesmere Port residents we are able to provide the foodbank with much needed food to enable them to meet the demand during the school summer holidays. I wish this was not necessary but I’m so pleased that local residents are prepared to help and I am grateful that they are.”

All contributions are welcome.

The event will begin at 10.30am until 1pm.