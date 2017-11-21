Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a paraglider from Helsby who was murdered in Mongolia have said they are "relieved his killer has been brought to justice" after a man was jailed for 16 years.

Steve Nash, 53, was killed during a robbery in September 2016 while he was trying to cross the Khangai Nuruu mountain range in the country.

Lawyers for his family said Gantulga Batsukh was found guilty of his murder following a trial in Mongolia on Friday and was sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security jail.

Mr Nash's wife Shirley said: "Since Steve was taken from me, I feel so alone and lost and my whole life is pointless without him. It is so unfair; not just on us, but on Steve himself.

"He loved life, had so much to live for and had so many plans and ambitions. I have lost my husband and my best friend. When this person ended Steve's life, he ended mine too."

Mr Nash had been journeying across the country on a paragliding trip with friend Gareth Aston, but had been forced to continue solo after his companion retired with an injury.

He had been documenting his progress on the trip online before his death and a final picture, posted on August 31, showed him being wished well for the solo leg of his journey by his friend and two Mongolian hosts.

According to reports, his wife noticed the satellite tracking system which he had been using to share the progress of his travels had stopped updating shortly afterwards.

Mrs Nash said: "We all have so many precious memories of Steve. He was a true gentleman who loved life and lived every minute to the full, showing kindness and respect to everyone he met.

"He is also missed by his many friends and it is much appreciated how they endeavour to keep Steve's memory alive by remembering Steve in many ways, whilst they continue to love and live life to the full, just as Steve did.

"He was loved by us all and we cannot put into words how much we miss him.

"Nothing will ever bring Steve back but we are relieved that his killer has now been brought to justice."

Lawyer Kieran Mitchell from Slater and Gordon, who represents the family, said: "To lose a loved one is always difficult, but for Steve's family to lose him in this way far from home has been difficult for them to come to terms with.

"I only hope that now his killer has been brought to justice the family will be able to begin to rebuild their lives as best they can."

After his death, Red Bull X-Alps, said to be one of the world's toughest paragliding and hiking races, which Mr Nash competed in, posted on its website: "Steve Nash was well-known for his positive attitude, mental toughness and his true adventurer spirit."