Chester's Disney Store will shut its doors permanently on Wednesday (September 20) after almost 25 years in the city centre.

It was confirmed earlier this month that the Foregate Street store was to close, after signs went up in the shop.

There had already been intense speculation on the closure after the building was spotted up for let on retail property website Barker Proudlove for a sum of £280,000 a year.

Howeer, Disney would not comment on the closure and staff told The Chronicle that they were not allowed to say anything relating to it.

The news came as a blow to many in Chester, who claimed the frequent amount of shop closures, including Argos on Foregate Street, were turning the city into 'a ghost town'.

A number of the Disney Store's UK branches have closed recently, including Dundee and Leicester in the past few months.

The nearest store to Chester will be Liverpool One.