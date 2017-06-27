Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jury is deciding whether to convict a third killer in the murder of Christophe Borgye.

Manuel Wagner, 29, from Toxteth, is accused of playing a role in the chilling killing of the Ryanair steward.

Mr Borgye was buried in a concrete tomb under a shed in Ellesmere Port in 2009.

The two were housemates at the address in Hylton Court.

The victim had been lured into the kitchen where he was attacked with paring knives and a hammer.

Judge Clement Goldstone QC, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, is presiding in the case.

He closed his summing up of the evidence before sending the jury out at 10.08am on Tuesday (June 27).

The trial at Liverpool Crown Court is into its third week.

At this stage the jury have been asked to return a unanimous verdict only.

A third housemate Sebastian Bendou, 39, has already been found guilty of murdering Mr Borgye in 2014.

Wagner’s cousin Dominik Kocher, 38, who lived across the road, was also convicted the same year and is serving a life sentence.

Wagner denies a charge of murder.

The jury’s deliberations will resume on Wednesday morning.